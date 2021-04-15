MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.