Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.