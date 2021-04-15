Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $923,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 121.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

