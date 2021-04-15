Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $26.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

