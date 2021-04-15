Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Southern by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 130,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

