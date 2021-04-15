Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 10,825 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 204.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,566,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.