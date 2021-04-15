Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPAA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.52 million, a P/E ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

