Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.52 million, a P/E ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

