Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.63

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.63 and traded as high as C$32.22. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$31.51, with a volume of 82,636 shares trading hands.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.63.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 97.50%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

