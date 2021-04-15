Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.59

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$114.59 and traded as high as C$119.21. Morguard shares last traded at C$119.21, with a volume of 3,114 shares.

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Morguard in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported C($5.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$259.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 14.3600005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

