Morgan Stanley Sells 287,770 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,770 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $55.06.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

