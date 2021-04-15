Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter.

Fanhua stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $694.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,291.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. Fanhua Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

