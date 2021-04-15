Morgan Stanley Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $138.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.56.

Allegion stock opened at $130.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $134.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

