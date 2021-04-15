Morgan Stanley Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $28.39 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,331 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

