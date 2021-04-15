Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.