Morgan Stanley Boosts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $35.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $36.43 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

