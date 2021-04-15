MoonSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,468.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $95,468.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00453657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

