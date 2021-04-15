Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Prologis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,792. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

