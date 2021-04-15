Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 77 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 227,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

