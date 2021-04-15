Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.11. 46,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

