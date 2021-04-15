Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $37.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.47. The stock had a trading volume of 87,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The company has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $322.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

