Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $24.07 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.96. 59,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,423. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average is $172.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

