Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,672. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.64. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

