Moneywise Inc. Sells 3,572 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,285. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74.

