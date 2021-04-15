Moneywise Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

