Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 1,876.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,496.

Shares of LON:MNDI traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,942.50 ($25.38). The company had a trading volume of 956,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,434. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,955 ($25.54). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,843.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,745.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

