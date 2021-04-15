MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJNE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 71,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

