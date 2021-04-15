MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJNE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 71,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. MJ has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.67.
About MJ
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.