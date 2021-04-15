Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.13

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $133.41 million and approximately $141.98 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

