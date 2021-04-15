Mirror Protocol (MIR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.66 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $521.08 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00014843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00270171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00749579 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.49 or 0.99369018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.00852766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,358,702 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

