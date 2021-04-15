MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Up 142.6% in March

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,937,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in MIND Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MIND Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Shares of MIND stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.94. MIND Technology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 70.31% and a negative net margin of 63.69%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.