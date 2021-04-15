Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MSEX opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

