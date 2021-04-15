Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.48.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

