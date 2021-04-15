Michael J. Grubb Sells 600 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TOL opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

