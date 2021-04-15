Michael Gregg Purchases 7,373 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Michael Gregg bought 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$27.95 ($19.96) per share, with a total value of A$206,075.35 ($147,196.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

