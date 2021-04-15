M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MFBP remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347. M&F Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.