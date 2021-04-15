Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

In other news, insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

