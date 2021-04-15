Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

In other news, insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

