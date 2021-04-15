Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF remained flat at $$11.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Metro has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

