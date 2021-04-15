Meter Governance Market Capitalization Reaches $13.20 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00009070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1.27 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.