Meta Price Reaches $2.75 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

