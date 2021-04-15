MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

MRPRF stock remained flat at $$11.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRPRF. Bank of America raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.