Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Short Interest Down 41.7% in March

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MCMJ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.