MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,724.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,724.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $51.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,546.56. 357,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,482. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $540.90 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9,665.40 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,523.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,549.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

