Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 5.1%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.27 and last traded at $186.89. 4,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

