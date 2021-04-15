MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.95.

MD opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

