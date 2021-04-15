Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Update

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske lowered Medicover AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

