McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.66.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $230.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

