McAfee Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 20th (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 20th. McAfee had issued 37,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $740,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

