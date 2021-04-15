Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,859,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,686,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,950. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,051.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Mattel has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.