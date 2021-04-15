Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Matrix Service worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 13.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

