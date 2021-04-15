Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.28. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 73,982 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

